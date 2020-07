10:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Health Ministry: Kiryat Yam beaches allowed for bathing The beaches of Kiryat Yam are again allowed for bathing in light of the Health Ministry recommendation that seawater tests have been found acceptable. ► ◄ Last Briefs