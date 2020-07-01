Tibi: 'Palestinian public sees annexation as an apocalypse'

MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint Arab List referred to an article by the British Prime Minister urging Israel not to apply sovereignty over territories in Judea and Samaria.

"The whole world opposes annexation except U.S. President Donald Trump. This article is a clear article by a close friend of Netanyahu. It is a blatant violation of international law. We will negotiate to reach a historic compromise, ready to establish a state on 22 percent of the historic homeland," he told Radio 103FM.

On the possibility of the Palestinian public reacting violently to the Century plan, he said: "They see it as an apocalypse."