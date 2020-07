09:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 'Time to apply sovereignty - even without green light from US' Read more Likud MK and former security chief Avi Dichter urges Netanyahu to move forward with sovereignty plan - even if deal not yet reached with US. ► ◄ Last Briefs