Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Yossi Dagan: Sovereignty has become a farce
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan: "Netanyahu's hesitancy is what invites opposition from the U.S.; the Likud doesn't wait for White House guidelines."