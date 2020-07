08:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Haifa resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing daughter A 53-year-old Haifa resident was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his 23-year-old daughter and severely injuring her. The background to the incident is being reviewed. ► ◄ Last Briefs