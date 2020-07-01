Dichter recommends sovereignty for all Judea/Samaria localities

MK Avi Dichter of the Likud, in a Reshet Bet interview of sovereignty: "I recommend Netanyahu make a decision to apply sovereignty in all Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. There's no reason why half-a-million Israelis who live there live in a different way, as if in the air, because the land on which they sit is not yet under Israeli sovereignty."

Asked whether Israel should wait for the Americans to allow sovereignty, Dichter replied: "If the State of Israel had to wait, it would not have been declared. There are other procedures that Israel has done and hasn't waited. Judea and Samaria's turn has arrived."