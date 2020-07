07:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 March today in Gaza against sovereignty In Gaza, a march against Israeli sovereignty is planned this morning. According to a report from Gaza, Hamas will reinforce forces along the border with Israel and deploy checkpoints on the way there to prevent protesters from reaching the perimeter fence. A protest rally is also expected in Ramallah this afternoon. ► ◄ Last Briefs