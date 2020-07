07:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Senate Dem announces $500M in anti-missile funding for Israel Read more As left-wing Democrats push for ending aid to Israel, senior Democratic senator announces $500 million for Israel's anti-missile program. ► ◄ Last Briefs