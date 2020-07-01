|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
'Failure to extend Iran arms embargo will threaten the region'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran which is due to expire in October, warning that its expiration would risk the stability of the region.
"Iran will hold a sword of Damocles over the economic stability of the Middle East, endangering nations like Russia and China that rely on stable energy prices," Pompeo told the virtual session, according to AFP.
