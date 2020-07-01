05:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20

Judge temporarily blocks Trump's niece from publishing book

A judge in New York on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, from publishing a tell-all book, The Hill reported.

The order from Judge Hal Greenwald of Dutchess County Supreme Court represents a win for Robert Trump, the President’s brother, in attempting to block the publication of the book, which is said to contain damaging allegations about the Trump family.

