Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Judge temporarily blocks Trump's niece from publishing book
A judge in New York on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, from publishing a tell-all book, The Hill reported.
The order from Judge Hal Greenwald of Dutchess County Supreme Court represents a win for Robert Trump, the President’s brother, in attempting to block the publication of the book, which is said to contain damaging allegations about the Trump family.
