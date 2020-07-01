|
04:14
Reported
Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Zarif: Renewal of arms embargo will end nuclear deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that the preservation of the 2015 nuclear deal depended on the scheduled end in October of a UN arms embargo on his country.
"The timetable for the removal of arms restrictions embodied in Resolution 2231 is an inseparable part of the hard-won compromise," Zarif told a Security Council session, referring to the 2015 resolution that blessed the deal, according to AFP.
