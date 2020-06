03:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Brazil: Number of coronavirus cases rises to 1,402,041 Health authorities in Brazil said on Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country have risen to 1,402,041. The death toll rose to 59,594. ► ◄ Last Briefs