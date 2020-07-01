Fauci: We could see 100,000 cases a day

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday issued a stark warning to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, saying the US could see new cases of coronavirus rising to a level of 100,000 a day.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned," Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during a hearing on the pandemic, according to CNN.