MK Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) on Tuesday night attacked the Prime Minister following Netanyahu's claim that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had planned a "coup attempt" against him.

"Netanyahu, it will end in blood! You will not be able say, 'My hands didn't pour this blood.' Gantz and Ashkenazi, do you already understand what you are partners to?" Ya'alon tweeted.