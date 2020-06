00:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tourism Minister condemns Netanyahu's attack on Mandelblit Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) on Tuesday evening responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attack on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. “I condemn the blatant and baseless attack against the Attorney General. How lucky we are that Avi Nissenkorn is Justice Minister at this time," Zamir said. ► ◄ Last Briefs