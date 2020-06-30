|
23:44
Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
White House: Trump has been briefed on the Russian bounty story
The White House said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has now been briefed on the story on Russia offering bounties on American troops, CNN reported.
A New York Times report recently alleged that Trump and his administration were aware that Russia was offering bounties on American troops but failed to take measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. Trump denied the allegations, stating that neither him nor senior members of his administration had knowledge of the matter and questioning the authenticity of the report.
