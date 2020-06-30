IDF Chief-of-Staff shows appreciation for elite navy units

IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi distributed certificates of appreciation today to the members of several elite navy units including those serving as naval commandos, as sailors on missile ships, as submariners, and as members of other special units.

"I feel at peace when we send you to sea. My confidence in you stems from the things you do, and the quality of your performance from start to finish. Your level of modesty, self-criticism and ability to learn from past experience are at an exceptional level. I rely on you and I am full of appreciation for you."