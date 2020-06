22:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Terror victim's husband calls for coexistence with Palestinians Read more Natan Meir, widower of terror victim Dafna Meir, discusses why he believes coexistence with the Palestinians is the best solution for peace. ► ◄ Last Briefs