News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
MK: 'Woe to us if some government faction puts a halt to sovereignty'
Knesset member Gila Gamliel (Likud) spoke out today on the sovereignty issue, attacking Blue and White for its reluctance to embrace far-ranging sovereignty at this time..
"It is a historic opportunity for Israeli sovereignty to be applied. The necessary international support exists. Woe to us if some government faction puts a halt to sovereignty," Gamliel stated.
