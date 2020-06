21:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 NYC budget due at midnight as activists demand $1 billion cuts to cops Hundreds of activists have been camped outside New York City Hall since June 23rd. They are demanding $1 billion dollars in cuts to the New York Police Department and say they will not move until the cuts are in place. The city has until midnight tonight to prepare a budget for the coming fiscal year. ► ◄ Last Briefs