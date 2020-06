21:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Dr. Fauci: New Covid-19 cases may go up to 100,000 a day Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the US top infectious disease expert spoke at a Senate hearing today (Tuesday). “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Dr. Fauci said, “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around. And so I am very concerned.” ► ◄ Last Briefs