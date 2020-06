21:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Israeli Ambassador to Bosnia presents credentials in Covid-19 shadow Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Bosnia Noah Gal Gendler submitted his credentials to Bosnian President Shafrik Jafrovich today (Tuesday). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the entire ceremony was conducted with masks and social distancing measures in place. ► ◄ Last Briefs