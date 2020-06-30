Ayelet Shaked: 'I am proud of officer training graduates from Eli'

Former Minister of Justice and current Knesset member Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) reacted with pride to the report that 21 of those completing an officer training course tomorrow underwent pre-military training combined with Torah study in the town of Eli in Samaria.

"They were victims of libelous shaming by the media but the fighters from Eli will now contribute to the state as officers in combat units," Shaked tweeted.

"I am proud of you and the rest of those finishing the officer training course," she added on Twitter.