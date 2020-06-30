|
Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
New face of BDS: Working within the political system
According to journalist Asher Fredman, the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) anti-Zionist organization is changing direction as it seeks to institute changes in United States policy towards Israel through the political system.
An example of this is the letter sent by four American Congresswomen to the State Department demanding a reduction in aid to Israel if the sovereignty plan currently under discussion is implemented.
