Buses on full nighttime schedule starting tomorrow

As of tomorrow (Wednesday) the full nighttime schedule of buses will be implemented. After months of hiatus following the onset of the coronavirus crisis bus lines throughout the country will once again be active conveying young people on their way to overnight visits. The full schedule will be in place at least until the long school vacation ends September 1st.

Passengers are requested to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines and maintain social distance, wear masks and adhere to appropriate hygienic measures, while avoiding the use of public transport if they experience illness symptoms.