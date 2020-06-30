Knesset Speaker asks President of EU for more balanced Israel policy

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin asked his counterpart President of the EU for a more balanced approach on Israel during a conversation between the two earlier today.

"I had a telephone conversation with European Parliament President David Sassoli and thanked him for his personal support for Israel and for the approval of continuation of the Open Skies agreeement," Levin said. This agreement has been ongoing since 2012 and allows competition between European airlines and Israeli airlines on flights in and out of Israel. This agreement has been extremely profitable for European airlines and continuation of the agreement was approved by a large Parliament majority.

"In addition, I expressed my feeling that Israel is often not treated fairly and equitably by EU institutions, and I asked President Sassoli to work to create an appropriate balance with regard to Israel," Levin noted. "At the conclusion of the conversation, we agreed to work to deepen the relationship between the Knesset and EU Parliament and to keep a channel of communication open between us regarding future developments in the region."