19:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Likud recruits for settlement - 1,000 new members in two weeks Read more Likud pro-settlement headquarters filed 1,000 new forms this morning and now numbers 8,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs