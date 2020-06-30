MK Akunis: 'Everyone is equal before the law -- except Netanyahu'

MK Ophir Akunis, the appointed Minister of Regional Cooperation, referred today to the court's announcement regarding the financing of Netanyahu's trial as discrimination.

"In Israel, everyone is equal before the same law, but it seems that for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu new and special laws and procedures apply," Akunis noted.

"I have already said in the past that the charges against Netanyahu are fundamentally unfounded, but now the court is trying to stop the prime minister from repelling these charges by the same means previously allowed other public figures."

Netanyahu had requested 10 million shekels ($2.9 million) from outside sources for his legal defense but the request was denied by Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit.