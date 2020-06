18:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Coronavirus outbreak in Ashdod girls' school 30 girls and five of their teachers at the Shiloh School in Ashdod have tested positve for the coronavirus. The school has been temporarily closed. ► ◄ Last Briefs