|
18:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
'How can you talk about annexation of land that belongs to you?'
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon recently expressed his views on application of sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria in a Zoom conversation with Jewish youth from around the world.
"We had a discussion on the issue in the Security Council a few days ago where I made it clear to the participants that it is impossible to call it annexation. You can discuss it or criticize the idea of applying sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, but you can't annex something that belongs to you," Danon said.
Last Briefs