18:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Pompeo and Zarif to speak for first time at same UN Sec. Coun. meeting American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif will speak at a UN Security Council meeting today. This is the first time both have spoken at the same such meeting.