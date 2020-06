18:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 EU authorizes entry of citizens from 15 nations, not US or Israel The European Union (EU) has authorized entry of citizens from fifteen nations and the list does not include either the US or Israel. The fifteen nations on the list are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and China. ► ◄ Last Briefs