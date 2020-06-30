18:01 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Gen. Sec. Service bill approved to track Covid-19 carriers for 3 weeks The Foreign Affaris and Defense Committee has approved a bill that would allow the General Security Service (GSS) to track those testing positive for Covid-19 for three weeks. The bill constitutes a temporary arrangement for a period of about three weeks that authorizes the GSS to provide limited assistance to the Ministry of Health in the war on the spread of the coronavirus and on stopping the infection chains. ► ◄ Last Briefs