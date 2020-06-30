Moshavim: 'Drastic change needed for our communities"

Director general of the Moshav movement Amit Yifrach has called upon Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman to make additional land available to the movement's agricultural communities through contracts with the Israeli Land Authority. (A moshav is a rural community or village based on agriculture).

"For us, a drastic change is needed in addressing the needs of our communities on the part of the Land Authority," Yifrach said. "There must be standard budget allocations and contracts that will eliminate delays and friction between us and the Land Authority, especially in the areas of housing and non-agricultural activities."