Netanyahu cites worldwide increase in Covid-19, Israeli response

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed coronavirus developments today, noting its worldwide spread and Israel's latest response.

"We see the spread of the coronavirus throughout the world," he said. "In Australia, 35 provinces have closed, in South Korea and in other countries they are acting very quickly through various measures to control this new outbreak."

"The disease is increasing worldwide and unfortunately in Israel too. We are required to take action on the one hand to stop this expansion and we must maintain economic activity on the other. We will continue to do both in coordination with Israel's foreign and security policies. We are not resting for a moment."