Fines for not keeping a clean environment uncollected

Of the NIS 2.5 million fines imposed for failure to maintain a clean environment, only NIS 200,000 have been collected. "So how will this change?" asked the chairman of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, MK Miki Haimovich (Blue and White) in a discussion on clean Israel.

"In other areas, collection is enforced effectively. If you do not pay a parking fine, your vehicle will be impounded. The country has been filthy for years. Why wait?" Haimovoich queried.