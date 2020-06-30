16:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 'We are injecting oxygen into the Jerusalem tourist industry' Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rabbi Rafi Peretz is touting government efforts to assist Jerusalem's tourist industry. "Tourism in Israel has come to a halt. This has a major impact on Jerusalem, which is largely reliant on foreign tourism, and Jerusalem is in an unprecedented crisis. We are injecting an immediate supply of oxygen into the city's tourism industry in order to restore the economy of Israel's capital. We hope to encourage domestic tourism through our efforts." ► ◄ Last Briefs