16:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Religious youth more successful than secular on matriculation exams Research by the Ne'emani Torah Va'Avodah, a religious-Zionist organization, reveals that 82% of students in the religious-Zionist sector pass their matriculation exams as opposed to 79.7% in the secular sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs