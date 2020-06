16:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Arab attacks Lod official Read more Lod official reports violence - and finds himself face-to-face with the attacker. 'He waved his hammer but didn't bring it down on me.' ► ◄ Last Briefs