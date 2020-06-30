Newspaper and reporter found guilty of libel, fined 105,000 shekels

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper and its reporter Sima Kadmon have been found guilty of libel in a Tel Aviv court and ordered to pay the Zionist activist organization Im Tirtzu 105,000 shekels.

The newspaper had accused Im Tirtzu of sending a letter -- in reaction to a TV program on terrorists in Israeli jails -- as if it were coming from a leftist source in order to provoke public outrage that would advance the agenda of Im Tirtzu.

Im Tirtzu means "If you will it," a slogan coined by Theodore Herzl in his advocacy during the late 19th century for a Jewish state.