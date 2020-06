16:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Yaakov Hagoel: 'Responsibility to protect Jews devolves solely upon government' Read more Hagoel: 'Unless governments mobilize to deal with the spread of this infection, coronavirus will be the least of Diaspora Jews' troubles.' ► ◄ Last Briefs