15:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Arab attacks Lod city manager with hammer, breaks car windows An Arab attacked Lod city manager Aharon Attias. "He swung a hammer at me," Atttias said after submitting a complaint to the police. The attacker also smashed Attias' car windows. ► ◄ Last Briefs