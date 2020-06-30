Minister of Justice: 'AG Mandelblit is just doing his job'

Minister of Justice Avi Nissenkorn has reacted to associates of Prime Minister Netanyahu who accused Atttorney General Mandelblit of persecuting the prime minister. "Mandelblit is not persecuting anyone," NIssenkorn said. He is just doing his job".

"An attack on the gatekeepers harms democracy, and weakening democracy will violate the rights of every citizen in the State of Israel," the minister tweeted on Twitter.

Prime Minister Netanyahu faces three criminal charges that were brought against him by Mandelblit.