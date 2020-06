15:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Shaked: 'Netanyahu surrenders, accedes to Palestinian state' In an interview with Arutz Sheva, former Minister of Justice and current Knesset member Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has blasted Prime Minister Netanyahu for "surrendering to the Arabs and the left, acceding to a Palestininan state. At best there will be a sovereignty of weakness." ► ◄ Last Briefs