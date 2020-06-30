|
14:56
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
Constitution cmte approves extension of declaring restricting areas
The declaration of a restricted area will be conditional upon consultation with the heads of local authorities in the area and taking into account the unique characteristics of the area, the Constitution Committee has decided.
Chair MK Ya'akov Asher said, "As a friend of the Minister of Health whom I have respected and known for many years, he does not want any mishaps on his watch."
Last Briefs