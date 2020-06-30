WZO deputy chair: Covid could become the least of Diaspora's problems

In response to two serious anti-Semitic hate crimes in the past day, one in Toronto, Canada and the other in Burnley, England, Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy and Interim Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, responded: "Responsibility for preserving and protecting Jews' lives in the country is solely on the government. Jewish blood is not for sale."

"If governments don't enlist to treat the spreading disease, the coronavirus will become the least of diaspora Jewry's problems."



"I urge the local police to mobilize and catch the perpetrators and punish them to the full extent of the law. "