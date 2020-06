14:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Arab resident of Lod throws stones at vehicle of city director An Arab resident of Lod threw stones at City Director Aaron Attias' vehicle. Heavy damage was caused to the vehicle. Attias himself was not injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs