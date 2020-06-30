Chief rabbinate opposes training women for rabbinate

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel rejects the position of the Attorney General in support of holding rabbinic exams for women.

"The Chief Rabbinate of Israel is not an institution of higher education and its role is to train rabbis in Israel, President of the Chief Rabbinate Council Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef instructed the rabbinical profession officials to oppose any training of women for the rabbinate. Jewish law and tradition, which the rabbinate is entrusted to protect, does not allow women to the rabbinate. "

The Chief Rabbinate announces that "insofar as there is a legal directive that will require it to train women to the rabbinate in violation of Halakha, the rabbinical ordination system will be fully shut down and no rabbinical examinations will be held until a legislative amendment is made to regulate the matter."