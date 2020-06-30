Shin Bet investigation: Israeli citizens operating for Hezbollah

An interrogation of two Israeli civilians from Majd al-Krum detained for GSS interrogation earlier this month revealed how Hezbollah in Lebanon is working to recruit Israeli civilians to work for it in Israel, as well as the identity of Hezbollah detainees and recruits.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that Beirut Hamud, an Israeli civilian from Majd al-Krum , currently living in Lebanon, together with her husband Balal Bizari, is operating on behalf of Hezbollah in Lebanon.