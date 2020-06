12:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Britain: 100 Jewish jurists sign petition against sovereignty 100 former and current senior Jewish jurists, judges and lawyers have signed a petition in the UK calling on the Israeli government to refrain from applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs